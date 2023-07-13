Sri Lankas Samitha Dulan wins bronze at World Para Athletics Championship

Sri Lankas Samitha Dulan wins bronze at World Para Athletics Championship

July 13, 2023   04:15 pm

Sri Lanka’s Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku on Thursday (July 13) bagged a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics World Championship 2023 in Paris, France.

The 33-year-old took third place in the finals of the Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 event throwing a distance of 64.06 meters.

Making his maiden paralympic appearance, Kodithuwakku won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with a personal best of 65.61 meters.

Kodithuwakku, who is a Corporal attached to the Military Police of the Sri Lanka Army, secured fourth place for the Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2019 and participated in Asian Para Games in Indonesia 2018, World Para Games 2019 in Dubai and National Para Games.

He joined Sri Lanka Army on 5th December 2009 and hails from Deniyaya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tragic death of young woman at Peradeniya Hospital sparks concerns

Tragic death of young woman at Peradeniya Hospital sparks concerns

Tragic death of young woman at Peradeniya Hospital sparks concerns

Illegal sand mining racket in Mahaweli River raided; one suspect arrested

Illegal sand mining racket in Mahaweli River raided; one suspect arrested

IMF refutes reports on its advice for digital service tax in Sri Lanka

IMF refutes reports on its advice for digital service tax in Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.13

Views expressed in political arena: Wimal says president is dancing to US' tune

Views expressed in political arena: Wimal says president is dancing to US' tune

Trade unionists stage protest against'unfair' labour law reforms

Trade unionists stage protest against'unfair' labour law reforms

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.13

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.13