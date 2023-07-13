Nadeesha bags gold medal in 400m at Asian Athletics Championship

Sri Lankan sprinter Nadeesha Ramanayake on Thursday (July 13) won the gold in the Women’s 400m event at the Asian Athletics Championship 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 28-year-old clocked a time of 52.61 seconds to finish first place in the finals of the sprinting event.

On Wednesday (July 12), Ramanayake shone in the Women’s 400m Heats finishing first with a timing of 53.06 seconds.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Gayanthika Abeyratne and Nadeesha Lekamge on Wednesday secured two bronze medals at the 25th Asian Athletic Championship in Bangkok.

Abeyratne had won the bronze medal in the women’s 1,500-metre event, with a time of 04 minutes and 14.39 seconds, while Lekamge won the bronze medal in the women’s javelin throw, setting a new record for Sri Lanka with a distance of 60.93 meters.

The 13-member Sri Lankan athletic team, led by Abeyratne, left for Bangkok on July 09, to take part in the championship which will be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok from 12 – 16 July.