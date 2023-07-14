Body of missing Danish tourist found from Alagalla mountain range

The body of a 32-year-old Danish tourist woman who went to climb a mountain in the Kadugannawa area and was reported missing since 10 July has been found.

The Kandy Tourism Police started investigations into the incident.

Accordingly, the body of the concerned foreign woman was found from Alagalla mountain range today (14) by a group of Sri Lanka Army personnel attached to Sinha Regiment (11th division).

Police say further investigations are underway to find out the cause of death.

It is also reported that this body was found in the area where she said she was trekking through.

The owner of the hotel had lodged a complaint with the police saying that the foreign woman who left the hotel saying she was going to climb a mountain did not return to the hotel.