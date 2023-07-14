President responds to drug shortage, suggests amendment of NMRA Act

President responds to drug shortage, suggests amendment of NMRA Act

July 14, 2023   04:56 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the Ministry of Health to expedite the approval process for drugs endorsed by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

The Head of State issued these directives in response to the drug shortage caused by existing procedures, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the Health Ministry was ordered to expedite the approval process for drugs endorsed by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), and were also asked to look into the possibility of directly ordering FDA- and UK-approved drugs, without going through the existing NMRA process.

Meanwhile, the Ministry was also asked to propose amendments to the NMRA Act which would enable swift action to be taken in the event any obstacles arise pertaining to the importing of medication.

Earlier today (14 July), President Wickremesinghe instructed the Ministry to extend the retirement age of doctors to 63, until the end of 2024.

He also noted that the Ministry must ensure that there is no delay in people receiving medicinal drugs and, emphasising that it is required for all available medicinal drugs in the country.

He stressed that all Health Ministry-run websites must indicate the total amount of medicinal drugs available as well as the amount available in each hospital, adding that the networking system will enable the exchange of medicinal drugs between hospitals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GMOA concerned about substandard medicine imports after deaths of patients under medical care

GMOA concerned about substandard medicine imports after deaths of patients under medical care

GMOA concerned about substandard medicine imports after deaths of patients under medical care

Man arrested over possession of 75 forged vehicle registration documents

Man arrested over possession of 75 forged vehicle registration documents

Former MP questions feasibility of Colombo Light Rail Transit Project

Former MP questions feasibility of Colombo Light Rail Transit Project

SLPP'not afraid ' of any election  SM Chandrasena

SLPP'not afraid ' of any election  SM Chandrasena

Date fixed for petition against waiving off EPF, ETF loans during DDO

Date fixed for petition against waiving off EPF, ETF loans during DDO

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.14

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.14