Several electric cables and other parts of Golden Gate Kalyani bridge stolen

Reports have revealed that the lighting system of the ‘Golden Gate Kalyani’ bridge which was declared open in 2021 is no longer in operation, as several electric cables have been hampered with and stolen.

Speaking in this regard at a press briefing in Colombo today (14 July), the Director General of the Road Development Authority (RDA) explained that a loss of nearly Rs. 270 million has been incurred as a result.

He further raised concerns about several such robberies that have also taken place on the Katunayake, Central and Southern highways, and thereby urged the public to inform the police of any such thefts, via the hotline 1969.

The ‘Golden Gate Kalyani’ bridge was vested with the public on 21 November 2021, at a cost of Rs. 50 billion.