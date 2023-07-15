14-hour water cut in parts of Colombo today

14-hour water cut in parts of Colombo today

July 15, 2023   08:36 am

Parts of Colombo are experiencing a 14-hour water cut today (July 15), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas are affected by the water cut.

The NWSDB said the water supply for the aforementioned areas is suspended from 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the water supply to the Biyagama Water Treatment Plant will be interrupted for 8 hours and a half on Sunday (July 16) due to urgent maintenance work at the Sapugaskanda power plant.

Thereby, Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake and Seeduwa Urban Council areas, as well as parts of Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana and Minuwangoda Pradeshiya Sabha areas, will be affected by the planned water cut between 8.30 a.m. and 5.00 a.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Arts degrees to be converted to 'cross-disciplined' degrees - State Minister (English)

Arts degrees to be converted to 'cross-disciplined' degrees - State Minister (English)

Arts degrees to be converted to 'cross-disciplined' degrees - State Minister (English)

Sajith accuses govt of being involved in'extremely undemocratic' practices (English)

Sajith accuses govt of being involved in'extremely undemocratic' practices (English)

Sinopec signs agreement to enter Sri Lanka's fuel retail market (English)

Sinopec signs agreement to enter Sri Lanka's fuel retail market (English)

President calls for transparency in availability of medicines in the country (English)

President calls for transparency in availability of medicines in the country (English)

Final rites of young woman who died at Peradeniya Hospital performed today

Final rites of young woman who died at Peradeniya Hospital performed today

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

Sinopec signs agreement to enter Sri Lanka's fuel market

Sinopec signs agreement to enter Sri Lanka's fuel market

Several electric cables and other parts of Golden Gate Kalyani bridge stolen

Several electric cables and other parts of Golden Gate Kalyani bridge stolen