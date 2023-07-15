14-hour water cut in parts of Colombo today

Parts of Colombo are experiencing a 14-hour water cut today (July 15), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas are affected by the water cut.

The NWSDB said the water supply for the aforementioned areas is suspended from 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the water supply to the Biyagama Water Treatment Plant will be interrupted for 8 hours and a half on Sunday (July 16) due to urgent maintenance work at the Sapugaskanda power plant.

Thereby, Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake and Seeduwa Urban Council areas, as well as parts of Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana and Minuwangoda Pradeshiya Sabha areas, will be affected by the planned water cut between 8.30 a.m. and 5.00 a.m.