Train operations between Colombo and Kankesanturai resume after months

Train operations between Colombo Fort and Kankesanturai officially resumed on Saturday (July 15) following the completion of renovations on the Anuradhapura-Omanthai stretch of the Northern Railway Line.

As the authorities began upgrading the Northern Railway Line in January 2023, the Anuradhapura-Omanthai stretch remained closed for the past six months and train operations were temporarily halted.

Upgrading of the railway tracks was handled by India’s state-run Indian Railway Construction International (IRCON), under an Indian credit line of USD 91.27 million.

Under the first phase of this project, a stretch of 48km on the railway line from Anuradhapura to Vavuniya was renovated, and subsequently, a stretch of 31km up to Omanthai was upgraded. Under the second phase, the Maho-Anuradhapura stretch of the railway line is being renovated.

During a rest run following the completion of renovations under the first phase, a train was operated at a speed of 100kmph on the upgraded tracks.

Minister of Transport & Highways Bandula Gunawardena had also joined the test run.

Accordingly, the suspended train operations between Colombo Fort and Kankesanturai officially resumed today, as the train journey kicked off at 5.45 a.m. from the Colombo Fort railway station.