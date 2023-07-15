Debt restructuring making progress in countries outside G20 framework - IMF

July 15, 2023   11:03 pm

Debt restructuring is making progress in countries outside of the G20 common framework, such as Sri Lanka, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the global lender’s Director of Strategic Communications, Julie Kozack said creditor coordination, too, have seen promising progress in these countries.

According to Kozack, the G20’s common framework has been delivering on debt restructuring cases as well, such as Chad, Ghana, and Zambia.

The IMF official acknowledged that the debt restructuring process needs to accelerate, be predictable, be timely, adding that it also needs to provide ‘breathing space’ to debtor countries through debt suspension during negotiations.

“To help accelerate the debt restructuring process, Kozack said the IMF, along with the World Bank and India as G20 Chair, have initiated the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR). “We had a first meeting in February that brought together, for the first time, traditional Paris Club creditors, non-Paris Club official creditors, such as China, India, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the private sector creditors, and, very importantly, debtor countries.”

