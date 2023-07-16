Tsunami advisory issued after magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A tsunami advisory has been issued after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska late Saturday, officials said.

The earthquake hit offshore about 55 miles southwest from Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 13 mi. on Saturday night (2:48 a.m. ET), according to the US Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake prompted a brief tsunami warning for parts of Alaska near the Aleutian islands, extending from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance, before being revised to a tsunami advisory. There is no tsunami threat for other Pacific coasts in the US and Canada, the advisory said.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory provided a threat notice for the Shishaldin volcano after it sent up a plume of ash earlier Saturday, according to a social media post.

There is a “watch” currently in effect for the Shishaldin volcano. According to the observatory, seismic tremor aptitudes began to increase at around 5 p.m. local.



Source: CNN

-Agencies