Tharushi sets new records to win Gold at Asian Athletics Championship

Sri Lankan sprinter Tharushi Karunarathna on Sunday (July 16) set an Asian record and a national record at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championship being worked off in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 19-year-old clocked a time of 2:00:06 to clinch the Gold medal in women’s 800m event, ahead of Gayanthika Abeyrathna who finished third to win the Bronze medal with a time of 2:03:25.

Karunarathna holds the record for both 400m and 800m events at the All-Island School Games 2019 while being the Gold medalist for both events. She also holds the record for the 800m at the Sir John Tarbot Senior Championships 2019 and is the Gold medalist for both 400m and 800m events. She was awarded the best female athlete under 16 at the provincial meet in 2019.

Last month, Karunarathna clinched the Gold medal in the women’s 800m event and the Silver medal in the women’s 400m competition at the 20th Asian Under-20 Junior Athletic Championships 2023 currently in Yecheon, South Korea.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan team – consisting of Tharushi Karunarathna, Aruna Dharshana, Tharushi Karunarathna, Kalinga Kumarage and Nadeesha Ramanayake – on Saturday (July 15) bagged the Silver medal in 4x400 mixed relay at 2023 Asian Athletics Championship.

Ramanayake on Thursday (July 13) won a Gold medal for the country in the Women’s 400m event at the Asian Athletics Championship 2023, while Abeyratne and Lekamge claimed the Bronze in women’s 1,500-metre event and women’s javelin throw, respectively.

The 13-member Sri Lankan athletic team, led by Abeyratne, left for Bangkok on July 09, to take part in the championship which will be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok from 12 – 16 July.