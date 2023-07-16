Sri Lanka bags another Gold and Silver at 2023 Asian Athletic Championships

Sri Lanka bags another Gold and Silver at 2023 Asian Athletic Championships

July 16, 2023   06:35 pm

Sri Lanka has won a Gold medal in the 400×4 Men’s relay finals at the Asian Athletic Championship 2023, which is currently being held in Thailand.

Aruna Dharshana, Rajitha Neranjan, Kaushika Keshan and Kalinga Kumara took part in the event, representing Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan team finished first with a time of 3:01.56, followed by India (3:01.80) and Qatar (3:04.26).

Meanwhile, the women’s team also managed to bag the Silver medal for the 400×4 relay event at the 2023 Asian Athletic Championship.

The Sri Lankan women sprinters also set a national record of the event, finishing the race in 3:33.27.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Controversial drug linked to Peradeniya Hospital incident withdrawn after more complications

Controversial drug linked to Peradeniya Hospital incident withdrawn after more complications

Drop in prices of vegetables?

Drop in prices of vegetables?

Indonesia willing to support Sri Lankas bamboo products manufacturers

Indonesia willing to support Sri Lankas bamboo products manufacturers

Govt initiates program to promote growth of Crudia zeylanica

Govt initiates program to promote growth of Crudia zeylanica

Health workforce to stage protest against substandard medicines import

Health workforce to stage protest against substandard medicines import

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.16