Sri Lanka bags another Gold and Silver at 2023 Asian Athletic Championships

Sri Lanka has won a Gold medal in the 400×4 Men’s relay finals at the Asian Athletic Championship 2023, which is currently being held in Thailand.

Aruna Dharshana, Rajitha Neranjan, Kaushika Keshan and Kalinga Kumara took part in the event, representing Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan team finished first with a time of 3:01.56, followed by India (3:01.80) and Qatar (3:04.26).

Meanwhile, the women’s team also managed to bag the Silver medal for the 400×4 relay event at the 2023 Asian Athletic Championship.

The Sri Lankan women sprinters also set a national record of the event, finishing the race in 3:33.27.