Sajith slams govt as electricity bill sent to Dalada Maligawa comes under spotlight

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Sunday (July 16) hit out at the government for sending a hefty electricity bill to Sri Dalada Maligawa, deploring the move as ‘unprincipled’ and ‘rude’.

In a media release, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s leader said this unprecedented act is ‘atrocious’ and a disgrace to Buddhism and the entire Buddhist community.

Premadasa said sending such a hefty bill to Sri Dalada Maligawa, which is deemed the pinnacle of Buddhist reverence with the annual Esala Perahera close at hand.

However, when inquired by Ada Derana about the matter, Diyawadana Nilame (chief custodian) of Sri Dalada Maligawa Pradeep Nilanga Dela mentioned that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been sending an estimated bill every year before the Esala Perahera, adding that it is a usual procedure.

He explained that before the commencement of the annual Esala Perahera, the estimated bill sent by the CEB is usually discussed with the Four Dewala and the Kandy Municipal Council before making the payment.

In previous years, the relevant payments were made after the conclusion of Esala Perahera, however, this year, the CEB has requested Sri Dalada Maligawa to make the payment before the commencement of the procession.

The Diyawadana Nilame said they have no issue with the CEB making such request.

The first Kumbal Perahera of the annual Esala Perahera is scheduled to parade the streets on August 21 while the final Randoli Perahera is planned for August 30.