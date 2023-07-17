Vocational training courses to be conducted at schools for students after O/Ls

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says that measures will be taken to provide opportunity for the students to follow a vocational training course within their respective schools itself during a period of around three months after the completion of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination until the results are received.

The minister emphasized that the students can acquire certain skills and knowledge for their future professional life through this programme, even if they will not continue studies for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Premajayantha cited this while participating in the diploma and certificate awarding ceremony of the Ceylon - German Technical Training Institute, which was held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.