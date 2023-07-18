Cabinet nod to introduce new Prison Administration Act

Cabinet nod to introduce new Prison Administration Act

July 18, 2023   04:56 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to prepare a new Prison Administration Bill based on the preliminary bill prepared by the Law Reforms Committee appointed by the former Justice Minister, the Department of Government Information (DGI) reported.

Since it has been found that the provisions of the Prisons Ordinance, which currently administers the prison system in Sri Lanka are not sufficient for the present needs and that certain provisions of the ordinance are not in compliance with the international legal obligations and standards to which Sri Lanka is bound, the Law Reforms Committee has prepared a preliminary bill for making amendments to the Ordinance, according to the DGI.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the Proposal presented by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms to advise the legal draftsman to prepare a new Prison Administration Bill based on the preliminary bill prepared.

