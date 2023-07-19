FR petition filed against Sri Lanka Police over 09 May violence rejected

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed against Sri Lanka Police claiming that the basic human rights of Sri Lankan citizens had been violated due to the department’s failure to prevent the incidents of violence on 09 May 2022, was dismissed by the Supreme Court this morning (19 July).

The FR petition in question was filed by the ‘Right To Life’ human rights centre, claiming that that the Sri Lanka Police had violated the human rights of the people by failing to prevent, or take adequate measures against, the violence that took place across the island on 09 May.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices S. Thurairaja, Yasantha Kodgoda and Arjuna Obeysekera, upon consideration of the initial objections filed by State Counsel Shaminda Wickrema.