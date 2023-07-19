European Commission suggests 4-year extension to GSP+ scheme

European Commission suggests 4-year extension to GSP+ scheme

July 19, 2023   08:37 pm

The European Commission has suggested that the current GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) scheme be extended by 04 years, amidst the ongoing negotiations for the EU’s new GSP+ arrangement.

Taking to Twitter, the Delegation of European Union (EU) to Sri Lanka has mentioned that as one of Sri Lanka’s largest trading partners with nearly EUR 3.2 billion worth of Sri Lankan exports to the European Union in 2022 alone, it recognises the importance of GSP+ scheme for Sri Lankan exporters.

Accordingly, the European Commission has proposed a 4-year extension to the current scheme to be in effect until 31 Dec 2027.

“As negotiations for our new GSP+ arrangement are still ongoing between the EU’s co-legislators, the European Commission has proposed a 4-year extension to the current scheme until 31 Dec 2027 so that countries like Sri Lanka don’t lose their preferential access in the interim”, the EU delegation tweeted.

Furthermore, the EU delegation noted that for Sri Lanka, the GSP+ extension proposal means that, for now, nothing changes, and that it will provide the same access to European Union’s market and the same obligation to comply with the 27 international conventions, which are key to ensuring that the country’s economic recovery is “not just fast, but also fair, just, and green.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.19

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.19

24-hour token strike at Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo

24-hour token strike at Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.19

Over 30 families struggle as wild elephant issue remains at large in Divulapitiya

Over 30 families struggle as wild elephant issue remains at large in Divulapitiya

World Bank Country Director Faris Hadad-Zervos commends Sri Lanka' s reform efforts

World Bank Country Director Faris Hadad-Zervos commends Sri Lanka' s reform efforts

Father uses three-year-old as shield to avoid arrest in Madurankuliya

Father uses three-year-old as shield to avoid arrest in Madurankuliya