SJB signs no-confidence motion against Health Minister

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has moved a no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella today (20), over what it said was the irresponsible import of ‘substandard’ medicines and surgical equipment which led to a weakened health sector and even deaths.

The SJB alleges that the government continued to bring in the relevant ‘substandard’ drugs outside of the procurement and registration process considering it to be a state of emergency, and that the move resulted in several deaths at major hospitals across the country.

Taking the matter into consideration, the main opposition commenced collecting signatures for the relevant no-confidence motion to be presented to parliament against the Health Minister.

The motion has reportedly been signed by a group of MPs including Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Lakshman Kiriella, Rajitha Senaratne and Kumara Welgama today.

Commenting further on the matter, the opposition leader, emphasizing that the healthcare sector of a country signifies the lives of people, said the deterioration of healthcare sector adversely affects the lives of people.

However, speaking during TV Derana’s ‘360°’ programme on Monday (17), Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella assured that he will not step down from his position solely due to the demands of a few people.

He further assured that he does not intend to trivialize the matter at hand, and is instead ‘ready to face those who are trying to attack the free healthcare system’.