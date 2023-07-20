Chandani Wijewardena appointed Acting Secretary to President

In a ground-breaking move, Chandani Wijewardena has been appointed as the Acting Presidential Secretary, marking the first time in Sri Lanka’s history that a woman has assumed this esteemed position, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The appointment comes as President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake, accompanies the President on an official visit to India.

The decision was announced today (July 20) and will remain in effect until Ekanayake returns to the island.

Chandani Wijewardena, an accomplished senior civil servant, is currently serving as a Senior Additional Secretary to the President, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Her illustrious career spans back to 1994 when she joined the Sri Lanka Planning Service. Over the course of 22 years, Wijewardena has held various critical positions within the Treasury and ultimately rose to the position of Director General of the Planning Department.

Notably, Wijewardena has also held significant leadership roles in various ministries. From 2015 to 2019, she served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Development Strategy and International Trade, contributing her insights and skills to the nation’s economic development.

Wijewardena’s academic journey is equally impressive. After completing her secondary education at Galle Southland Girls’ College, she pursued her Master’s Degree at the University of Ruhuna. Additionally, she holds a postgraduate degree in Regional Economic Development from The Hague University in the Netherlands, showcasing her commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

As Acting Presidential Secretary, Wijewardena is poised to bring her wealth of experience, strategic acumen, and dedication to the service of the President and the nation. Her appointment represents a significant milestone for gender equality and serves as an inspiration for women across the country.

