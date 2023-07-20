Import restrictions on 328 more items to be relaxed tonight

Restrictions imposed on imported goods will be further relaxed later today (July 20), State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

Thereby, import restrictions on 328 more items will be eased.

The lawmaker said the gazette notification announcing the import restriction relaxation would be published tonight.

The announcement comes a month after the government relaxed import restrictions on 300 other items including electronic equipment, sanitaryware and food items with effect from June 09.

However, import restrictions on vehicles are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon. Speaking on the matter last month, Siyambalapitiya had said vehicle imports could not be allowed yet under the existing economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Customs recently raised concerns with the Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on National Economic & Physical Plans about reaching its target revenue as the task would prove difficult as long as the import restrictions on vehicles are in place.