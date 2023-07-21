Police recover bodies of missing mother and infant daughter

July 21, 2023   11:40 am

The bodies of a 24-year-old woman and her 11-month old daughter have been recovered by the Police from a forested area in the Rathmalgoda area in Anguruwathota.

The deceased have been identified as Wasana Kumari and her infant daughter, who were reported missing in the Urutudawa area in Anguruwathota since 18 July, Police said.

A complaint had been lodged at the Anguruwathota Police in this regard by the deceased’s husband, after which an investigation was launched into the matter.

The bodies were later found in a forested area almost 500 metres away from the victims’ residence, the police said, adding that an individual, identified as Kumari’s cousin, has been taken into police custody.

