January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

President underscores positive impacts of Indias growth on neighbourhood and IOR (English)

President underscores positive impacts of Indias growth on neighbourhood and IOR (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases to 10.8% in June 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases to 10.8% in June 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka signs five key MoUs with India during President Ranil's visit

Sri Lanka signs five key MoUs with India during President Ranil's visit

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.21

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka will see a single-digit inflation by end of July

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka will see a single-digit inflation by end of July

Deaths of missing young woman and infant daughter deemed suspicious; suspect still at large

Deaths of missing young woman and infant daughter deemed suspicious; suspect still at large

Vet surgeons say people visiting ailing tusker 'Agbo'impedes its recovery process

Vet surgeons say people visiting ailing tusker 'Agbo'impedes its recovery process