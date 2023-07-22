Health professionals oppose circular issued against making statements to media

July 22, 2023   07:31 pm

Health professionals have taken issue with the circular issued by the Secretary to the Health Ministry ‘restricting the freedom of speech and expression of health workers’.

In a letter addressed to Health Secretary Janaka Sri Chandragupta, the Joint Council for Professionals of Supplementary Medicine said the communiqué in question has not clearly mentioned the provisions of the Establishments Code which concern the representatives of trade unions or health professionals’ associations.

Ravi Kumudesh, the president of the joint council, said it is clear that this circular was ‘deliberately’ issued with the intention of suppressing the trade unions.

The joint council also vowed to resort to trade union actions if the government uses this circular to arbitrarily suppress the freedom of speech and expression of health workers.

It also called for an explanation from the Health Secretary on the matter, and urged him to revoke the circular.

The letter came in response to a circular issued on Friday (July 21) by the Health Secretary preventing health workers from making statements to the media without the approval of their respective department heads.

The circular also mentioned that disciplinary action would be sought against the health workers pursuant to the provisions of the Establishments Code.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.22

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.22

GMOA demands statement from Health Secretary on circular against making statements to media

GMOA demands statement from Health Secretary on circular against making statements to media

Committee recommends holding O/L in Grade 10 & A/L in Grade 12

Committee recommends holding O/L in Grade 10 & A/L in Grade 12

Non-availability of drugs, surgical equipment since 2021 hampered medical care, dental surgeons allege

Non-availability of drugs, surgical equipment since 2021 hampered medical care, dental surgeons allege

Foreign Minister briefs media on outcomes of President Ranils India visit

Foreign Minister briefs media on outcomes of President Ranils India visit

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

Second DDO possible if targets of current one not achieved  CBSL governor (English)

President underscores positive impacts of Indias growth on neighbourhood and IOR (English)

President underscores positive impacts of Indias growth on neighbourhood and IOR (English)