One dead, 09 injured after house set ablaze during birthday party
File Photo.

July 23, 2023   09:11 am

A 21-year-old woman has been reported dead while nine others have been injured after a group of unidentified persons had set fire to a house at Thonikkal in Vavuniya, while a birthday party was being held.

The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old female from Omanthai in Vavuniya.

The injured persons include a 02-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, four females between the ages 19 and 41 as well as a 42-year-old male, who are all from the Thonikkal area, according to police.  

In addition to this, a 36-year-old resident of Omanthai is also receiving treatment to injuries at the Vavuniya General Hospital, following the incident.

Police officers had been dispatched to the location based on information received via the ‘119’ emergency hotline service while the fire was brought under control with the assistance of firefighters from the Vavuniya Urban Council’s fire brigade as well as residents in the area.

It is reported that a birthday party was being held at the residence in question when it was set ablaze by a group of individuals, in the early hours of today (23). 

Based on CCTV footage, it has been uncovered that a group of individuals wearing masks to conceal their identities had set fire to the house while Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.  

