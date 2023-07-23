Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin

July 23, 2023   10:49 am

The Medical Supplies Division (MSD) of the Health Ministry has withdrawn the use of two categories of locally-manufactured ‘Aspirin’ from all government hospitals.

Accordingly, a circular is believed to have been issued by the MSD to all government hospitals in this regard, in accordance with the recommendations of the National medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The decision to withdraw the use of the drugs in question was made following an investigation conducted by the NMRA, during which samples of many categories of Aspirin were tested.

The two categories in question were subsequently found to be substandard, and were thus withdrawn from use.

MSD Medical Director Dr. Kapila Wickramanayake assured, however, that despite the withdrawal of the two drugs, there is no shortage of Aspirin in hospitals.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa has called for a proper investigation into the NMRA data loss which was reported in 2021, and urged that legal action be taken against those involved. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.23

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.23

Foreign Minister explains agreements reached during President Ranil's India visit

Foreign Minister explains agreements reached during President Ranil's India visit

DDO to be finalised by October - CBSL Governor (English)

DDO to be finalised by October - CBSL Governor (English)

Parliamentary committee recommends introducing national policy for early childhood education (English)

Parliamentary committee recommends introducing national policy for early childhood education (English)

Foreign Minister explains agreements reached during President Ranil's India visit (English)

Foreign Minister explains agreements reached during President Ranil's India visit (English)

CBSL urges banks to 'adequately reduce lending rates' without delay (English)

CBSL urges banks to 'adequately reduce lending rates' without delay (English)

Health trade unions strongly condemn ministry's circular against making statements to media

Health trade unions strongly condemn ministry's circular against making statements to media