One dead, two injured in clash over land dispute in Ratnapura

July 23, 2023   11:15 am

A 65-year-old male was reported dead while two others were injured following a brawl in the Hindallana area in Ratnapura last night (22 July).

The deceased has been identified as an area resident, while the two injured persons, aged 36 and 37, have been identified as the deceased’s sons, police said.

Meanwhile, two females, aged 18 and 65. and a male suspect aged 48 years, also identified as area residents, have been arrested by the Ratnapura Police in connection with the attack.

More suspects, have, however, been identified, police said, and thus further investigations pertaining to their arrest are being carried out by the Ratnapura Police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the crime was committed as a result of an argument over a long-standing land dispute.

