Lifeguard drowns trying to save Russian couple in Waskaduwa

July 23, 2023   07:15 pm

A 36-year-old lifeguard has reportedly drowned while attempting to save a Russian couple who were swept away by strong currents in the sea area in Waskaduwa.

Accordingly, the deceased, who was employed as a lifeguard at a hotel in the area, had attempted to save the couple after hearing the Russian female’s cries for help. 

He was, however, swept away further into the sea, after which two other hotel staffers had attempted to save the trio. They too, were swept away, witnesses said.

Upon their failed attempt, a group of local residents had saved the four persons including the Russian couple, and had also brought the body of the deceased ashore.

The deceased has been identified as a father-of-two, residing in Kalutara.

