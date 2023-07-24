Railway strike called off

July 24, 2023   04:20 pm

Railway engine drivers have decided to call off their ongoing strike action following discussions with railway authorities.

A number of train services on several lines were cancelled since last evening (23), owing to the trade union action staged by a group of engine drivers.

The trade union action was launched against the Railway Department’s efforts to commence several new train services.

However, the Department of Railways had stated earlier that a total of 35 trains were cancelled by this afternoon, owing to the relevant strike action.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardena had said that a strict decision will be reached in the Cabinet against the execution of railway strikes causing inconvenience to the public.

He stated that the Railway trade unions have been informed to at first discuss their issues with the General Manager, if any, and solve them without inconveniencing the passengers. “If no solution is received, refer them to the Ministry Secretary and see if the issue is resolved. If not, talk to me.”

“As the minister in charge, I always intervene and submit cabinet papers to solve their issues.” 

“The engine drivers may have some political interests”, he added.

Speaking further regarding the matter, the minister expressed that the passengers’ demand was to privatize the railway service.

“It can never be done.”

“Therefore, we requested them the time to make this an authority to solve these issues without privatizing it”, he said.

