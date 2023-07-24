President calls all-party conference to inform on National Reconciliation Program
July 24, 2023 06:32 pm
An all-party conference led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to take place at the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (July 21) to inform party leaders representing Parliament about the National Reconciliation Program, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.
Invitations have been extended to leaders of all political parties and independent groups with representation in Parliament, according to the PMD.