Expert committee to be appointed to restructure and improve Sri Lanka Railways

Expert committee to be appointed to restructure and improve Sri Lanka Railways

July 25, 2023   09:34 am

The Cabinet of Ministers advised the Secretary to the President to appoint an expert committee for the purpose of obtaining necessary recommendations for a complete restructure and improvement of Sri Lanka Railways service, says Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

Meanwhile, over 35 train journeys were cancelled yesterday (24), owing to a trade union action launched by a group of engine drivers on Sunday (23) against the Railway Department’s efforts to commence several new train services.

Furthermore, 04 office trains were also cancelled this morning (25) since the driving assistants had not reported to duties, according to the Department of Railways.

Speaking to the media in this regard, Minister Gunawardene emphasized yesterday that a strict decision will be reached in the Cabinet against the execution of railway strikes causing inconvenience to the public.

However, the minister, who claimed that the passengers’ demand was to privatize the railway service, mentioned that it is not possible, and also requested time to make the department an authority in order to solve the issues pertaining to the railways, without privatizing it.

Earlier on several occasions, the railway trade unions stressed that although the authorities are working towards restructuring the Railway Department, they would not allow them to do so.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Politburo member of Communist Party of China calls on President Ranil (English)

Politburo member of Communist Party of China calls on President Ranil (English)

Politburo member of Communist Party of China calls on President Ranil (English)

President announces govt's new tourism strategy:'Visit Sri Lanka'(English)

President announces govt's new tourism strategy:'Visit Sri Lanka'(English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring to ease insurers' investment' liquidity pressures - Fitch (English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring to ease insurers' investment' liquidity pressures - Fitch (English)

Railway strike called off (English)

Railway strike called off (English)

Headlines of Ada Derana 10.00 Late Night News Bulletin - 2023.07.24

Headlines of Ada Derana 10.00 Late Night News Bulletin - 2023.07.24

Railway strike called off by trade unions as Transport Minister vows strict action

Railway strike called off by trade unions as Transport Minister vows strict action

Sri Lanka relaxes certain limitations imposed on outward remittances of foreign exchange

Sri Lanka relaxes certain limitations imposed on outward remittances of foreign exchange

Commuters left stranded as railway strike leads to cancellation of over 30 trains

Commuters left stranded as railway strike leads to cancellation of over 30 trains