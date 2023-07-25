Trade unions stage protest opposite Fort Railway Station

July 25, 2023   11:53 am

A demonstration is currently being staged by several trade unions opposite the Colombo Fort Railway Station.

As a result, the Galle Face entry road is blocked for traffic from the Lotus Street junction, Ada Derana reporter said.

Earlier today (25 July), the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had issued an order preventing several trade unions from entering certain areas and roads in Colombo Fort.

Protesters were prevented from entering the President’s Secretariat, Presidential Residence, Finance Ministry, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Olcott Mawatha, York Street, Bank Street, Lotus Road, Chatham Street etc., and also from causing any damage to public property, as per the court order.

