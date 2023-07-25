The petition filed seeking the disqualification of State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary seat is scheduled to be taken up for hearing once again before a three-judge-bench of the Court of Appeal on 14 September.

The verdict, although due to be announced today (25 July), was postponed to 14 September, after Appellate Judges Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and A. Marikkar delivered a split decision on the case.



Thus, the case is scheduled to be heard before a three-judge-bench of the Appellate Court on 14 September.

Social activist Oshala Herath had filed the petition seeking a writ order disqualifying the state minister from holding a parliamentary seat.

Herath had alleged that issuing a diplomatic passport to the State Minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act since she also holds British citizenship.