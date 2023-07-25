Bus strike launched on 145 route

Buses operating on the Mattakkuliya - Seema Malaka route (145) have withdrawn from passenger transport services, as bus operators have launched a strike on this route today (25 July).

Accordingly, the strike action was reportedly launched against the merging of two other bus routes which commence from Mattakkuliya.

“None of the 145 (route) buses will run today, based on the rumors over attempts to merge buses operating on the 260 and 155 routes. We will not resume operations until a solution is found for this”, a bus operator said.