New vice chancellor appointed to Sri Jayewardenepura University

July 26, 2023   10:37 am

Senior Professor Pathmalal M. Manage has been appointed the Vice Chancellor of Sri Jayewardenepura University with immediate effect, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, for a three-year term.

Prior to his new appointment, Senior Prof. Manage was serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Graduate Studies of the Sri Jayewardenepura University.

He is the professor of Zoology, the Co-chair of the Research Council and the Director of the Centre for Water Quality and Algae Research at the university.

He received his BSc (Honours) Degree with a first-class from the University of Sri Jayawardenepura in 1992, MSc from the Department of Life Conservation Science in 1998, and a PhD from the Department of Microbial Ecology and Eco-toxicology, Ehime University, Japan in 2001.

Prof. Pathmalal is a distinguished, highly cited researcher in eco-toxicology, water quality, bioremediation of natural and xenobiotic chemicals, and cyanotoxin, and have blazed track with the number of world-first records for the scientific field.

Internationally, Prof. Pathmalal is an incumbent honorary fellow scientist of Robert Gordon University, UK and Sydney University, Australia and have held many post-doctoral fellowships, namely, at the Institute of the Advanced Science and Technology, the Institute of Health and Safety Research, Japan (2004-2005), the Department of Phototoxin, School of Pharmacology, Robert Gordon University, UK (2006), Leverhulme Trust Post-Doctoral Visiting Research Fellowship UK (2007-2008),  Global Centre for Environmental Studies, Ehime University, Japan (2010), and the Commonwealth Research Fellowship in UK (2013-2014), Biotechnology and Biological Science Research Council Science, UK (2019).

