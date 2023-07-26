12 including Manning Market trade union chief arrested

12 including Manning Market trade union chief arrested

July 26, 2023   01:04 pm

A group of 12 persons, including the chairman of the Manning Market General Trade Union, have been arrested for staging a protest in violation of a court order.

The group was arrested this morning (26 July) by the Peliyagoda Police, Acting Police Media Spokesman DIG Ruwan Gunasekera said.

The protest was launched alleging that stall spaces within the premises are being given to external vendors.

However, upon the presentation of facts in this regard by the Peliyagoda police officers, who highlighted that that such a protest could inconvenience the public, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (25 July) issued an order preventing the said protest.

Thus, the court order was issued against a group of persons, including the chairman and secretary of the union.

As per the relevant order, police have been permitted to act under Section 103 (6) of the Criminal Procedure Code against those who violate the court order, while such violations are deemed an offence punishable under Section 185 of the Penal Code.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26

UN Resident Coordinator assures continued support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

UN Resident Coordinator assures continued support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)