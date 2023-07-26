12 including Manning Market trade union chief arrested

A group of 12 persons, including the chairman of the Manning Market General Trade Union, have been arrested for staging a protest in violation of a court order.

The group was arrested this morning (26 July) by the Peliyagoda Police, Acting Police Media Spokesman DIG Ruwan Gunasekera said.

The protest was launched alleging that stall spaces within the premises are being given to external vendors.

However, upon the presentation of facts in this regard by the Peliyagoda police officers, who highlighted that that such a protest could inconvenience the public, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (25 July) issued an order preventing the said protest.

Thus, the court order was issued against a group of persons, including the chairman and secretary of the union.

As per the relevant order, police have been permitted to act under Section 103 (6) of the Criminal Procedure Code against those who violate the court order, while such violations are deemed an offence punishable under Section 185 of the Penal Code.