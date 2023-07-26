All-party conference underway at Presidential Secretariat

The all-party conference called to discuss the National Reconciliation Programme commenced a short while ago, chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the meeting is being held at the Presidential Secretariat, with the primary aim of apprising party leaders representing Parliament about both, the National Reconciliation Programme, and the North and East Development Plan, the PMD said.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), National Freedom Front (NFF) and the Freedom People’s Congress previously confirmed their participation, while the National People’s Power (NPP) announced that they will not be participating.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa also confirmed his party’s participation for the meeting, however, warned that in the event they feel like the conference is yet another “political trick”, the SJB will walkout immediately.

On 24 July, President Wickremesinghe extended an invitation in this regard to leaders of all political parties and independent groups with representation in Parliament.