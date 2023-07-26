All-party conference underway at Presidential Secretariat

All-party conference underway at Presidential Secretariat

July 26, 2023   06:09 pm

The all-party conference called to discuss the National Reconciliation Programme commenced a short while ago, chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the meeting is being held at the Presidential Secretariat, with the primary aim of apprising party leaders representing Parliament about both, the National Reconciliation Programme, and the North and East Development Plan, the PMD said.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), National Freedom Front (NFF) and the Freedom People’s Congress previously confirmed their participation, while the National People’s Power (NPP) announced that they will not be participating.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa also confirmed his party’s participation for the meeting, however, warned that in the event they feel like the conference is yet another “political trick”, the SJB will walkout immediately.

On 24 July, President Wickremesinghe extended an invitation in this regard to leaders of all political parties and independent groups with representation in Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.26

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26