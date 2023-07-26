President stresses need for inclusive talks on 13A and to address shortcoming of PCs

President stresses need for inclusive talks on 13A and to address shortcoming of PCs

July 26, 2023   08:06 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed the need for inclusive discussions on the 13th Constitutional Amendment during the All-Party Conference being held at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (July 26).

The meeting was convened with the primary aim of apprising party leaders representing Parliament about both, the National Reconciliation Programme, and the North and East Development Plan.

Commenting further, Wickremesinghe emphasized that this matter affects the entire country and should be addressed with the participation of all political parties, not just limited to MPs of Tamil political parties, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During his address to the All-Party Conference, the President also highlighted that seven out of the nine Provincial Councils are situated in regions where the majority of Sinhalese people reside, mentioning the need to address the existing shortcomings if the Provincial Council system is to be sustained in the future, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.26

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00