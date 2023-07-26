President stresses need for inclusive talks on 13A and to address shortcoming of PCs

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed the need for inclusive discussions on the 13th Constitutional Amendment during the All-Party Conference being held at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (July 26).

The meeting was convened with the primary aim of apprising party leaders representing Parliament about both, the National Reconciliation Programme, and the North and East Development Plan.

Commenting further, Wickremesinghe emphasized that this matter affects the entire country and should be addressed with the participation of all political parties, not just limited to MPs of Tamil political parties, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During his address to the All-Party Conference, the President also highlighted that seven out of the nine Provincial Councils are situated in regions where the majority of Sinhalese people reside, mentioning the need to address the existing shortcomings if the Provincial Council system is to be sustained in the future, according to the PMD.