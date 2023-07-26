Sri Lanka included in FIFA World Cup draw on strict conditions

July 26, 2023   09:55 pm

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have approved and included “Sri Lanka” in the official World Cup draw on a strict conditional basis.

The official update has reportedly been sent for the last elected President and its committee. 

The World Cup qualification match will be played on October 12 and October 17, 2023.

Thereby, the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) is required to conduct its election at least 10 days prior to this World Cup match.

In the event the national football governing body fails to comply with this condition, FIFA will not allow Sri Lanka to play the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe on Tuesday (July 25) appointed a three-member committee to call for, and hold elections for the FFSL.

