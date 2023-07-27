Truth-Seeking Commission must operate independently  Sabry

Highlighting the significance of establishing a Truth-Seeking Commission to address the ethnic problem’s impact on affected communities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry has stressed that the commission should operate independently, with the government’s role limited to providing necessary support and facilities.

Briefing trade unions and civil organizations on the Truth-Finding Commission at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (26 July), Sabry acknowledged the importance of an internationally recognized accountability process and assured that the government is committed to creating such a mechanism.

He further pledged to take all essential steps to instill confidence in the truth-seeking commission.

Director General of Trade Unions to President Ranil Wickremesinghe Saman Ratnapriya, who also expressed his views at the event, pointed out that the three-decade-long war had caused extensive damage throughout the country as a whole, and there is a pressing need for a thorough investigation.

He noted that previous commissions’ proposals on this matter were not adequately implemented, leading to the consideration of models from countries like South Africa to devise a suitable mechanism for Sri Lanka.

Ratnapriya further emphasised that informing society about the commission and garnering support for its implementation is vital to prevent the country from facing further difficulties.

Also addressing the event, Director General of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Asanga Gunawansa drew attention to Singapore’s remarkable transformation into a developed country through reconciliation, two decades after gaining independence.

He underscored that reconciliation is an indispensable factor for Sri Lanka’s own development, highlighting the commission’s potential to create an environment where the unfortunate past would not be repeated.

Accordingly, an Interim Secretariat with three divisions, namely the Legal and Policy Division, Public Relations Division, along with the Information Technology Division, have been set up in a bid to support the establishment of this commission and contribute to a locally effective and internationally recognized mechanism.

The event witnessed the participation of numerous representatives from trade unions and civil organizations.