Six including Russian arrested with synthetic drugs valued at Rs. 1 bn

Six persons were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Thursday (27 July), while in possession of narcotics with an estimated street value of around Rs. 1 billion, a senior BIA official confirmed.

Accordingly, the group was arrested with a stock of synthetic cannabis and synthetic amphetamine by officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the PNB sub-unit stationed within the BIA premises in Katunayake.

Three persons had arrived at the BIA this afternoon to claim a parcel which had been sent via airmail aboard a FitsAir flight plying from Hong Kong to Dubai, with a transit at BIA.

Upon inspection of the package in question, however, 33 kilograms of synthetic cannabis was found, following which the three persons who had come to claim the parcel, were subjected to further questioning.

Upon further questioning, a store selling sound systems in Fort, Colombo, was raided, during which 100 kilograms of synthetic amphetamine was found.

Meanwhile, three other persons including a Russian national, who are reportedly involved in the racket, were arrested by PNB officers in Battaramulla.

Police have received information that the stock of narcotics were brought down for the purpose of being used at parties within Colombo, a senior police official reported.

Accordingly, the three arrested at the BIA are due to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, while the three persons arrested within Colombo are due to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.