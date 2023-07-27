New GMOA office bearers hand over set of proposals to President

New GMOA office bearers hand over set of proposals to President

July 27, 2023   10:03 pm

New office bearers of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) elected for the year 2023/2024 called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (July 27).

They presented their ideas to the President for the introduction of a new salary structure based on market value and performance, the revision of the salaries of doctors undergoing internship training to prevent brain drain, and the revision of allowances for doctors. A proposal on this was also presented to the President.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who explained about the urgent reforms to be carried out in the health sector of the country, requested the GMOA to submit proposals in this regard as well.

The President pointed out the need to implement these new reforms through short-term and medium-term plans, and the importance of studying the advanced health systems of Scandinavian and European countries in preparing those plans.

The new officers led by the president of the GMOA Dr. Darshana Sirisena, Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge, Vice Presidents Dr. Chandika Epitakaduwa, Dr. Hemantha Rajapaksa, Dr. Bodhika Samarasekera, Dr. S. Mathivanan were present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

All-Party Conference: President underscores urgency of promptly determining fate of 13A

All-Party Conference: President underscores urgency of promptly determining fate of 13A

All-Party Conference: President underscores urgency of promptly determining fate of 13A

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.27

Six including Russian national arrested with synthetic drugs worth Rs. 1bn

Six including Russian national arrested with synthetic drugs worth Rs. 1bn

Underworld figure ' Kudu Salindu ' says CID officer demanded bribe of Rs. 130mn

Underworld figure ' Kudu Salindu ' says CID officer demanded bribe of Rs. 130mn

Govt to settle unpaid electricity bills of 7 state hospitals totalling Rs. 160mn

Govt to settle unpaid electricity bills of 7 state hospitals totalling Rs. 160mn

Indian parliamentary committee report makes several recommendations on Sri Lanka

Indian parliamentary committee report makes several recommendations on Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.07.27

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.07.27

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.27

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.27