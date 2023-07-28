Tear gas fired at protesters in Borella

Police have fired tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse protesters in Borella.

Accordingly, tear gas and water cannons have been used to disperse a group of protesters near Sahaspura in Borella, Ada Derana learns.

Earlier this morning (28 July), the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court issued an order against a dozen members of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) from staging demonstrations or protest marches in parts of Colombo until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (29 July).

Thereby, the court order prohibits FSP activist Duminda Nagamuwa and 11 others from protesting in the proximity of the National Hospital Square, the National Eye Hospital and several other establishments.