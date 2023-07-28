62 Sri Lankans deported from Kuwait

A group of 62 Sri Lankan nationals have been deported from Kuwait, for working illegally without the required valid visas.

The group was deported from Kuwait using temporary passports prepared by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait, a spokesman for the Embassy stated, adding that they arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake early this morning (28 July).

He further stated that the group had run away from the houses they had been contracted with for domestic services, and were subsequently residing in temporary hostels while working in several places, which was constituted illegal as they had no visas.

Accordingly, while 59 of the group have been identified as female domestic workers, three of them were identified as male domestic workers.