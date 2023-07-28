The body of an unidentified female was found washed ashore on the Kalutara beach by area residents this morning (28 July).

Accordingly, investigations are underway pertaining to deceased’s identity, police said, adding that efforts are also underway to identify whether the deceased is the mother of the child whose body was previously found on the Kalutara beach.

The body of a little girl, believed to be around two years of age was found along the shores of the Kalutara beach last evening (27 July).

Meanwhile, Police previously received a complaint that a mother and child were reported missing in the Halkandawila area in Kalutara.

Thus, investigations pertaining to whether or not the deceased are, in fact, the missing mother and child, are underway, Police said.