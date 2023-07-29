The registration of the Sri Lanka Karate-Do Federation has been suspended by way of a Special Gazette notification issued by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Accordingly, the registration of the Sri Lanka Karate-Do Federation, which is the National Association for the Sport of Karate-Do, was suspended with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, interim arrangements are underway to appoint a nine-member committee as a temporary operational procedure, in order to further maintain the functions of the said association, the relevant gazette read.