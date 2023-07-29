Four asst. health workers remanded over death of patient at NIMH

July 29, 2023   04:16 pm

Four assistant health workers, who were arrested in connection with the death of a patient under medical care at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Mulleriyawa, have been remanded until August 10.

The accused were produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Two staffers were arrested on Friday (July 28) and the other two were taken into custody this morning.

The 48-year-old patient is believed to have been suffering from bipolar disorder and had been admitted to Ward 08 of the NIMH on 20 July.

Earlier this week, however, he had reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained following an assault by NMIH staffers, while they were allegedly attempting to restrain the patient.

