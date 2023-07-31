Court adjourns hearing of case against ex-Minister Patali Champika

The Colombo High Court has ordered the case against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka over the hit-and-run incident which took place in the year 2016, in which the vehicle the former Minister was travelling in had collided with a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, to be adjourned until November 23.

This order was issued by the Colombo High Court Judge Namal Balalle, when the case was taken up before the court this morning (31).

Appearing for the defendant, Attorney-at-Law Amarasiri Panditha mentioned before the courts that the defendant has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court in relation to another similar case which is based on this case.

The defence attorney further expressed that the Supreme Court, which considered the appeal, issued an interim order preventing the hearing of the relevant case in the Colombo High Court.

He has also pointed out that former Minister Ranawaka has filed another appeal relating to the case in the Court of Appeal.

This case was filed before the Colombo High Court by the Attorney General over the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place in the year 2016, in which the vehicle the former Minister was travelling in had collided with a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider, Sandeep Sampath Gunawardena and the alleged fabrication of evidence related to the accident.