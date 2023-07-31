Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called on the government to resign without allowing the country to further deteriorate.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the NPP in Colombo today (31), the MP claimed that his party is ready to take on the responsibility of governing the country.

The protest march was organized by the NPP in Colombo today urging the government to stop the alleged looting of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

However, the Fort Magistrate’s court had issued an order restricting the movement of the protesters holding demonstrations near 18 locations including the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House and the Ministry of Finance.

As such, the National People’s Power held their protest in front of the Fort Railway Station, which was attended by senior members of the NPP including its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

“Do we have to wait until the government loots the funds deducted from our salaries? We should not allow that to happen”, the NPP’s leader said.

Commenting further, Dissanayake questioned what the government has done with loans obtained under the guise of construction projects, while accusing that they have completed the projects by utilizing 25% of those funds, while looting the remaining 75%.

“That is why this country has been bankrupted. After bankrupting the country, they are attempting to loot the EPF and ETF of the people”, he alleged.

“How much further should we be patient? The working people must take lead against these actions.”

“My request to the government is simple. Please leave now without further deteriorating this country. The National People’s Power is ready to take the responsibility of leading this country along with the people”, Dissanayake said.