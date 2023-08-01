At least 18 injured after bus falls down precipice in Watawala

August 1, 2023   06:38 am

At least 18 people were injured after a bus veered off the road and fell down a precipice on the Colombo-Hatton main road early this morning (Aug 01).

The accident has taken place at around 4.30 a.m. near the Watawala Sinhala Vidyalaya.

A passenger bus belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), plying from Colombo to Nuwara Eliya, had skidded off the road while trying to make way for a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Watawala Divisional Hospital and those who were severely injured were transferred to the Nawalapitiya District Hospital.

According to a spokesperson of Watawala Divisional Hospital, the injured passengers, who are receiving medical attention there, are not in critical condition.

Reportedly, at least 100 passengers had been inside the bus at the time of the accident.

