Sri Lankan national nabbed in Pakistan with 10kg of heroin

August 1, 2023   06:43 pm

Pakistan’s Airport Security Force (ASF) has arrested a Sri Lankan national for attempting to smuggle 10kg of heroin to Qatar, foreign media reported.

This drug smuggling attempt was foiled at the Islamabad International Airport, during the regular security checking of luggage before the passengers boarded a Doha-bound flight.

The ASF staff members, upon spotting a bag that aroused suspicions, had inspected it and managed to find 10.294kg of heroin hidden inside.

The passenger taken into custody over the seized narcotics consignment, identified as a Sri Lankan national, was subsequently detained.

The identity of the drug smuggler remains unclear. The Islamabad airport’s security officers have handed him over to Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for legal proceedings.

