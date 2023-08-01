Late Vijaya Kumaratungas statue in Dehiwala damaged

Late Vijaya Kumaratungas statue in Dehiwala damaged

August 1, 2023   07:15 pm

The statue of late actor-turned-politician Vijaya Kumaratunga, which is established in front of Dehiwala Public Market, has reportedly been damaged.

Police said that part of the left side of the statue’s face has been damaged.

When inquired by Ada Derana in this regard, the OIC of Dehiwala Police stated that although information was received about some unidentified person who had pelted stones at the statue, the alleged act of vandalism has not been confirmed yet.

Furthermore, he added that the part of the statue may have collapsed naturally.

He also expressed that the police have not yet inspected the CCTV footage since no complaint was received so far regarding the incident.

